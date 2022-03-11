LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Gas prices increased again today, but only by a couple of cents — not nearly as big of a jump as Southern California drivers have seen in previous days.

Prices are getting so high that many people are beginning to park their cars and take the bus and train instead.

At $5.80 a gallon, Los Angeles and Long Beach drivers are still paying the highest on average across the five-county area.

CBSLA interviewed customers at an Arco in Pasadena that is one of the cheaper gas stations in town with regular running $5.65 a gallon.

“It doesn’t make sense for us to pay six dollars a gallon,” said Kelvin Wright.

Wright thinks Americans should band together to put a stop to it.

“[As] consumers, we have a lot of power that we don’t use. If we would all just get together race, creeds, and colors and say ‘look we’re gonna buy electric cars. We’re not going to buy gas cars no more,'” said Wright.

Others are protesting the gas price hikes by using public transportation.

“Driving the car that I do, all the way here [and] all the way back, the park and ride. Yeah trust me, it’s way too much,” said Logan Marsial.

While Metro recently slashed daily fares in half to attract more riders, some Los Angeles residents don’t think mass transit is safe enough – even if it would save them a few bucks.

“The risk is a bit higher just because of the environment,” said Marsial. “At USC it’s not the safest, this one, is.”

CBSLA did see two LA County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol at Pasadena’s Memorial Park station, which riders shared made them feel safer.

“Yeah I wish people felt more comfortable to ride the Metro cause it’s a great option,” said Richard Medina.

However, others disagree due to concerns about COVID-19 exposure.

“Not right now, not with the whole pandemic,” said Matthew Riste. “[If you’ve] got kids, family, you can’t put them on a bus.”

Riste says driving his truck is definitely too expensive but he doesn’t have the luxury of taking other options.

“Not with the work I do,” said Riste. “It’s a necessity.”