LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — With the MLB lockout finally over after nearly 100 days, teams across the league are putting the finishing touches onto their rosters with just two days left until Spring Training.
Free-agent left-hander Clayton Kershaw is in agreement with the Dodgers on a one-year deal, pending a physical, sources tell @TheAthletic.
— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 11, 2022
As many expected, the Dodgers re-signed fan favorite and future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw to a one-year deal. Monetary terms of the deal have yet to be announced, as detailed by The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.
Kershaw has spent his entire 14-year career with the Dodgers organization where he has put together one of the most dominant careers in MLB history, not just for left-handed pitchers, but for all pitchers to ever take the mound.
The eight-time All-Star turns 34 in just over a week, but his ability to overpower and fool hitters has earned him a 185-84 record to the tune of a 2.49 ERA with 2,670 strikeouts in 2,454.2 innings pitched.
His career accolades include an MVP Award, three Cy Youngs, a pitching Triple Crown, a Gold Glove, a 2020 World Series Championship and a Roberto Clemente Award. He’s led the league in strikeouts and wins three times, and complete games twice, with one no-hitter.
Advanced metrics like WHIP, H/9, Adjust ERA+ and and Win-Loss Percentage have Kershaw ranked Top 10 on the all-time lists, and he ranks Top 3 amongst nearly all active MLB players for all pitching statistics.MORE NEWS: MLB Talks Produce Progress, Anger As Deadline Approaches
Though injuries have mired parts of his career, he’s remained one of the best in the game when he takes the mound for the Dodgers and a clubhouse presence like his is as invaluable as they come in the game of baseball.