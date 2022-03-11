OJAI (CBSLA) — Authorities need help identifying a man who grabbed a 12-year-old girl in Ojai and tried to pull her into his car.

The girl was approached by two men in a vehicle on March 4 on Bristol and Foothill roads at about 8:15 p.m. According to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, the passenger tried to grab her by the backpack and pull her towards the car, but she fought back and ran from the area.

Once she got to a safe location, authorities said the girl contacted her mother and a family friend to tell them what happened, and they took her to the Ojai Police Station to report the incident.

Detectives worked with the girl to create a composite sketch of the suspect, which was released to the public Friday. Few details were available about the male driver, but the passenger was described as a Hispanic man in his mid to late 20s with dark, spiky hair, sideburns, a mole on the right side of his face and a scar on the left side of his neck. He was between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-8 with a medium build, and wore a possibly discolored white long-sleeved shirt and jeans with red and blue paint on them.

The suspect vehicle was described as a white, four-door sedan with scratches on the front bumper near the passenger side headlight and a sticker in the lower right-hand corner of the rear window that was possibly an American flag.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect can contact Detective Meagan Yates at (805) 384-4731.