SAN PEDRO (CBSLA) – Firefighters quickly extinguished a roof fire at Cabrillo Avenue Elementary School in San Pedro Friday afternoon.
The fire was reported at 12:11 p.m. at 732 S. Cabrillo Ave., according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Firefighters could be seen from SKY2 hosing down the charred roof.
"The first arriving 30 LAFD firefighters took less than 15 minutes to access, confine and fully extinguish a 'surface only' roof fire atop the two-story Cabrillo Avenue Elementary School," Humphrey said.
According to Humphrey, students were all safely evacuated by staff before fire crews arrived.
No injuries were reported.
