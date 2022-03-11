WOODLAND HILLS (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department needs help solving the murder of a 42-year-old man found with his hands cuffed behind his back and feet tied together in Woodland Hills.
According to police, officers received a call for a “battery investigation” on the 20200 block of Ventura Boulevard in Woodland Hills at about 5:30 p.m. on March 10. When officers arrived at the scene and entered the room they found the victim, a white man from La Quinta, not only lying on the ground with his feet tied and hands cuffed, but also with strangulation marks on his neck. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.
Detectives said that a security guard and a manager of the location discovered the victim. Investigators also said he had been staying at the building since July 2021.
Police urge anyone with additional information to call Detective Steve Castro at (818) 374-1925 or (877) 527-3247 during non-business hours and weekends. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through their website here.