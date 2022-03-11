CULVER CITY (CBSLA) — Police say they are looking for four men who followed a group back to their Culver City home, pistol-whipped one person and and robbed another for a $30,000 Rolex.
Officers responded to a report of armed robbery and assault at about 12:20 a.m. in the 3600 block of Wesley Avenue, according to Culver City police. Four people told the officers they had just left a nearby business.
When they arrived at home, they were immediately confronted by four suspects who got out of a dark SUV and pointed handguns with laser pointers at them. One person was pistol whipped, while a second member of the group had their watch, cell phone, and keys taken, police said.
Culver City police said the watch that was taken was a Rolex valued at $30,000.
At least one suspect was seen with a handgun in his possession, and an abandoned magazine that contained multiple .40-caliber rounds that fell from the weapon used to pistol whip one of the victims was recovered at the scene.
The robbers were described only as men in dark clothes and face masks.