LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Help is needed to identify and arrest a man who stabbed the beloved owner of a Long Beach store and remains hospitalized more than a month after the stabbing.
Long Beach police say a man stabbed the woman at Frank’s Liquor Store, 919 E. Broadway, on Jan. 30, but did not identify the woman or give details about her condition.
🚨WANTED SUSPECT: #LBPD is seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect who stabbed & injured a woman inside of a liquor store on Jan. 30, 2022 in the 900 block of E Broadway.
He was last seen fleeing the scene on foot. Contact Violent Crimes Detail w/ info 📞(562) 570-7250. pic.twitter.com/ZcqtOsDvAX
— Long Beach PD (CA) (@LBPD) March 4, 2022
A Gofundme page identified her as Yongja Lee, the owner of the store, known to her customers as "Mama." According to the Gofundme, Lee was stabbed in the neck, which left her partially paralyzed.
The suspect in the stabbing was last seen running away from the scene. He was described as a Black man, about 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, bald, and with brown eyes. In images released by police, he wore a red Adidas tracksuit jacket with three white stripes on each sleeve.
Anyone with information about the suspect or the stabbing can contact Long Beach police’s Violent Crimes Detail at (562) 570-7250.