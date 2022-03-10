CBS News Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Help is needed to identify and arrest a man who stabbed the beloved owner of a Long Beach store and remains hospitalized more than a month after the stabbing.

Long Beach police say a man stabbed the woman at Frank’s Liquor Store, 919 E. Broadway, on Jan. 30, but did not identify the woman or give details about her condition.

A Gofundme page identified her as Yongja Lee, the owner of the store, known to her customers as “Mama.” According to the Gofundme, Lee was stabbed in the neck, which left her partially paralyzed.

The suspect in the stabbing was last seen running away from the scene. He was described as a Black man, about 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, bald, and with brown eyes. In images released by police, he wore a red Adidas tracksuit jacket with three white stripes on each sleeve.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the stabbing can contact Long Beach police’s Violent Crimes Detail at (562) 570-7250.