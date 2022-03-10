LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Two California Highway Patrol officers were not seriously hurt after a wrong-way driver careened into their vehicle on the 10 Freeway in Mid-City early Thursday morning.
The collision occurred at about 2:15 a.m. on the westbound 10 Freeway, near La Cienega Boulevard.
The CHP officers were not seriously hurt. The wrong-way driver was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. He appeared to be conscious as he was loaded into an ambulance.
A witness said it appears that the officer behind the wheel of the patrol SUV may have to tried to forcibly stop the driver.
“All I saw was the car crash into the highway patrol car, they were doing a traffic break, and then, bang, like that,” the witness told CBSLA.
The westbound 10 Freeway was briefly shut down, but has since reopened.