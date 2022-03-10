LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Windy weather returned to the Southland starting Thursday, most notably in the mountains, with cooler temperatures also expected before a warming trend arrives by the weekend.
A high wind watch will be in effect through Friday afternoon for the Los Angeles County mountains, excluding the Santa Monica range. The watch covers areas including Acton, Mount Wilson and Sandberg, from Thursday afternoon until Friday afternoon.
Northeast winds are expected to be between 25 and 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
Northeast winds are expected to be between 25 and 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

Gusty winds can produce blowing dust and reduce visibility, creating difficult driving conditions, forecasters warned. Gusty winds can blow around unsecured objects, and tree limbs could be blown down causing power outages.
The National Weather Service recommended using caution when driving, especially in high-profile vehicles, and to secure outdoor objects.
"Gusty northerly winds will develop Thursday, then turning northeast Friday with warming temperatures through Saturday," according to the NWS. "Temperatures are expected to remain above normal into early next week."
The Antelope Valley felt the breezy conditions Wednesday, as a wind advisory was in effect until midnight. Forecasters said west winds were expected to be between 20 mph and 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.