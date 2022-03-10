LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Wilshire Area LAPD officers pitched in to help city workers to help clean-up a homeless encampment that had become a growing problem in the neighborhood.

The sidewalk — once crowded by makeshift tents, sleeping bags, and furniture – was cleared and swept clean last week, and the people who were living at the encampment were put in touch with Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority personnel, according to a statement released by the LAPD on Thursday.

“This was a tremendous effort with service providers, Los Angeles Sanitation, LAPD, and my office, as we addressed the public safety needs of both the residents and the unhoused,” Los Angeles City Councilman Paul Koretz said in a statement. “Public safety continues to be highest priority.”

LAPD’s Wilshire station had been receiving reports since October about the encampment at Beverly Boulevard and Harper Avenue that included trespassing, drug use and sales, and possible fires, especially so close to an LADWP building. While working with personnel from Koretz’s office to reach out to the people living at the encampment, patrols were stepped in the area to help deter crime.

The city posted “No Camping” signs on Harper Avenue and Beverly Boulevard on Feb. 8 to give the people living in the encampment time to relocate. Care Plus workers completed the clean-up of the encampment on March 3.