LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An Uber driver is speaking out after he was attacked by a rider, who stole his phone and ran off.

The driver, who asked to remain unidentified, says the attack happened last Saturday at about 9 p.m. in the 1100 block of 61st Street, after he canceled a ride. When the request came in again, the driver came back and picked up the person. But when the rider got hostile, the driver canceled the ride again – apparently setting off the rider.

In the video, the rider acknowledged he made the previous request that was canceled, then lunged forward, threw punches at the driver and started cursing at him. He appeared to yank items off the interior of the car and from the back seat, then stole the driver’s phone and ran off on foot.

The driver says he was able to track down his phone to the suspect’s workplace and got it back. But the driver has filed a police report against the driver.