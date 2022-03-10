PACOIMA (CBSLA) – Three Los Angeles Police Department officers were honored Thursday for their heroic rescue of a pilot whose airplane crashed on railroad tracks in Pacoima.

The National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum named the three Foothill Patrol Division officers — Christopher Aboyte, Damian Castro and Robert Sherock — as Officers of the Month for January for their role in rescuing the pilot.

“We would like to congratulate Officers Aboyte, Castro and Sherock for their heroism and timely instincts to save the life of the pilot injured in the crash,” said Marcia Ferranto, the CEO of the organization.

The original situation unfolded back on Jan. 9 at around 2 p.m., when a single-engine Cessna 172 crashed onto the Metrolink train tracks that run adjacent to Whiteman Airport in Pacoima. The three officers were able to extract the pilot from the wreckage just moments before a Metrolink passenger train slammed into the crashed plane.

“Their decisiveness in the face of danger serves as an inspiration for all and we are deeply honored to present them with this award,” Ferranto continued.

Unnerving video of the incident can be seen here. The pilot sustained injuries in the crash, but no injuries were reported as a result of the train and plane collision.

Sherock has been with LAPD for 10 years, Aboyte for seven and Castro for four.

The National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum is a nonprofit that maintains the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C.