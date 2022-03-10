LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A major new attraction is coming to Universal Studios Hollywood next year that will be sure to draw thousands of Nintendo fans.
Universal announced Thursday that Super Nintendo World will open at the theme park in 2023.
"The immersive land will be a visual spectacle of vibrant colors and architectural ingenuity located within a newly expanded area of the theme park, featuring a groundbreaking ride and interactive areas, to be enjoyed by the whole family," Universal said in a statement. "Themed shopping and dining will enhance the entire experience."
The new attraction will be mirrored after the Super Nintendo World that opened at Universal Studios Japan in March of last year.
