LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Chargers are close to setting the NFL offseason on fire, after reports that they were close to acquiring superstar outside linebacker Khalil Mack from the Chicago Bears.

Mack, a six-time Pro Bowler and former Defensive Player of the Year (2016), has been with the Bears since 2018 when he was traded by the Oakland Raiders. They promptly signed him to a six-year, $141 million extension which is set to last through 2024. $90 million of that total was guaranteed, making him the highest-paid defender in NFL history.

Consistently considered to be one of the league’s most dominant players, when not injured, Mack would compliment current Chargers superstar, defensive end Joey Bosa, bolstering a fairly weak defensive front that ranked 30th in the league in rushing yards allowed. He also joins other defensive studs like Derwin James Jr. and Kenneth Murray.

In return, the Chargers are said to be sending the Bears two draft pick, a Second-Round pick in 2022, and a Sixth-Round pick in 2023. as detailed by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The move comes as the first of Bears new General Manage Ryan Poles. Following another year at the bottom of the division, the Bears have all but cleaned house in the front office, and this move may foretell a similar occurrence on the roster as they look to rebuild around young second-year quarterback Justin Fields.

For the Chargers, head coach Brandon Staley will be reunited with Mack, who acted as an outside linebackers coach for the Bears in the 2017-18 season.

Through his eight-year career, Mack has totaled 352 solo tackles, 76.5 sacks and 23 forced fumbles. Prior to 2019, Mack had a four-year streak of double-digit sack seasons, with his best total coming in 2015 when he racked up 15.

The trade is not yet official, as both sides are working to finalize the deal, meaning that considerable changes could be made in the near future ahead of the 2022 season.