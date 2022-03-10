OJAI (CBSLA) — Authorities are searching for two men who attempted to kidnap a 12-year-old girl last week in Ojai.
According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, at around 8:15 p.m. on March 4, two men in a vehicle approached a 12-year-old girl near the corner of Bristol and Foothill Road. One man tried to snatch the preteen from her backpack and pull her into the car. The girl fought back and escaped before calling her mother and a family friend.
Deputies said that the suspect vehicle is a white four-door sedan with scratches on the front bumper near the passenger side headlight. VCSO also believes the car had a sticker, possibly an American Flag, on the lower right-hand corner of the rear window.
Authorities described the suspect as a Hispanic man in his mid to late 20s with dark spikey hair, sideburns, a mole on the right side of his face, and a scar on the left side of his neck. He is as tall as 5-feet-8-inches and as short as 5-feet-5-inches. Deputies said that he was last seen wearing a "dirty" white long-sleeved shirt and jeans with red and blue paint stains.
Other than he was a man, authorities do not have a description of the driver.