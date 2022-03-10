NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department arrested Reuben Newhouse for the over 70 burglaries across the San Fernando Valley.
Dubbed the ‘Two O’Clock Rock Burglar’ by police, Newhouse is allegedly responsible for 70 commercial burglaries, 26 of which were in North Hollywood, from Oct. 2020 to February 2022, according to police. He was given the name ‘Two O’Clock Rock Burglar’ because a majority of the burglaries happened between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m.READ MORE: Police Searching For Men Who Tried To Kidnap 12-Year-Old Girl
READ MORE: Three LAPD Officers Honored For Rescuing Pilot From Downed Aircraft In Pacoima
According to police, numerous crime alerts and community alerts garnered no leads, until a resident discovered evidence on the side of the road which led to detectives to Newhouse’s home.
MORE NEWS: LA County Reports 40 New COVID Deaths; Hospitalizations Fall Below 650