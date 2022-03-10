LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Baseball is back!
Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association have reached a tentative agreement Thursday on a new collective bargaining agreement, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
According to CBS Sports' Jim Bowden, the owner-imposed lockout will be lifted and the offseason will be allowed to resume.
The lockout began on Dec. 2 when the previous CBA expired.
Commissioner Rob Manfred previously announced the cancelation of two weeks of the 2022 regular season, but it appears a 162-game season will still be played, according to CBS Sports.