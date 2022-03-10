TUSTIN (CBSLA) – Authorities are searching for several suspects involved in a fight at a Costco gas station in Tustin last month which left a man dead.
The fight took place on the night of Feb. 9 at the gas station of a Costco located at 2700 Park Ave., Tustin police reported Wednesday.
According to police, just after 9 p.m. that night, four males got into a fight, during which one of them fell and hit his head on the ground.
He was rushed to a hospital, where died. His name was not released.
The other three suspects remain at large and no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information on the incident should call Tustin police.