By CBSLA Staff
TUSTIN (CBSLA) – Authorities are searching for several suspects involved in a fight at a Costco gas station in Tustin last month which left a man dead.

March 9, 2022. (CBSLA)

The fight took place on the night of Feb. 9 at the gas station of a Costco located at 2700 Park Ave., Tustin police reported Wednesday.

According to police, just after 9 p.m. that night, four males got into a fight, during which one of them fell and hit his head on the ground.

He was rushed to a hospital, where died. His name was not released.

The other three suspects remain at large and no arrests have been made.

There is no word on a motive. The fight occurred prior to the recent spike in gas prices. It’s unclear if it was captured on security video.

Anyone with information on the incident should call Tustin police.