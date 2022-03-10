LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – A man was arrested for his connection to a fatal Long Beach stabbing that occurred over the weekend.
The initial incident took place on Sunday, at 8:45 p.m. on East Ocean Boulevard.
Long Beach Police Department officers were originally dispatched to the scene of what they believed to be a fight, but when they arrived, they found Gavin Clason, 33, suffering from multiple stab wounds to the chest.
Los Angeles Fire Department crews who arrived attempted to treat him for his wounds, but he was determined to be deceased after several minutes.
A suspect was located on Monday, whom authorities identified as Sergio Alvarez, 26, of Long Beach. He was arrested in the area of East 10th Street and Gardenia Avenue.
Though it was not made immediately clear if he had stolen anything, an incident report disclosed that Alvarez was booked on one count each of murder and robbery.
Investigators were still working to determine motive in the incident.
His bail was set at $2 million.
Anyone with additional information was asked to call Homicide Detectives Eric Thai or Michael Hutchinson at (562) 570-7244.
(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)