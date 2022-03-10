SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles Police Department officers were dispatched to the scene of a reported shooting in South Los Angeles Thursday evening.
The shooting is said to have taken place on the 5800 block of Vermont Avenue out front of a WSS Shoes and a Ross Dress for Less in the area.
Los Angeles Fire Department crews were also on the scene.
One victim was transported from the scene for medical treatment, though they were unknown condition.
With Sky9 Chopper overhead, bullet holes could be seen on one of the vehicles in the parking lot of the shopping center.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.