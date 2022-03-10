LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County reported another 40 COVID-19 deaths Thursday and the number of people in the hospital with the virus dropped below 650.
The county also reported an additional 1,372 cases bringing the caseload to 2,808,429 and the death toll to 31,178.
There were 632 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals as of Thursday, down from 666 on Wednesday. Of those hospitalized, 113 were in the ICU, down from 122 the day before.
On Wednesday, the Los Angeles City Council took the first step toward ending the city's mandate requiring proof of vaccination to enter many indoor establishments and large outdoor events.
Los Angeles County has already dropped its requirement that people show proof of vaccination to patronize indoor portions of bars, nightclubs and lounges or to attend outdoor mega-events.
But people attending indoor mega-events of 1,000 or more people — such as sporting events — are still required to show proof of COVID vaccination or a recent negative test.
