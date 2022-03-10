LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A large fire ripped through a commercial building in downtown Los Angeles Thursday morning.
The fire broke out in the 700 block of Ceres Avenue sometime before 8:40 a.m.
Sky2 was over the scene as huge flames and smoke billowed from the one-story building.
It took 90 firefighters about 40 minutes to bring the blaze under control, the L.A. Fire Department reported. There were no injuries.
LAFD Capt. Erik Scott told reporters the building housed an art studio. No dangerous chemicals were found inside.
The extent of the damage was unclear. The cause is unknown. LAFD arson investigators are on scene, per protocol with any greater-alarm fire.