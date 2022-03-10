GLENDALE (CBSLA) – Glendale Police Department officers arrested a man Sunday for robbery and elder abuse after he punched a store employee as he fled the scene.
The man, identified as 30-year-old Clarence Johnson, of Glendale, is reported to have entered the business at around 2:30 p.m. on March 6, where he took a beer can from the refrigerated section of the store. He attempted to leave the store without paying, and when an employee attempted to block him from exiting the store, he pushed the individual, punched them in the face, and then fled on foot.
Investigating officers quickly located Johnson upon arrival at the scene at a residence on West Palmer Avenue, about 0.3 miles from the store’s location on South Central Avenue.
He was arrested and booked for robbery, elder abuse and for violating the terms of his parole.