BURBANK (CBSLA) — Walt Disney Co. will pause all its businesses in Russia in light of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, the company announced Thursday.
Last week, the Burbank-based company said it was pausing the release of theatrical films in Russia.READ MORE: Man Arrested In Connection With More Than 70 Store Break-Ins Across The San Fernando Valley
“Given the unrelenting assault on Ukraine and the escalating humanitarian crisis, we are taking steps to pause all other businesses in Russia,” a Disney representative said in a statement.READ MORE: Santa Ana High School Placed On Lockdown After Bomb Threat
“This includes content and product licensing, Disney Cruise Line activities, National Geographic magazine and tours, local content productions and linear channels.”
According to Disney, some business “can and will” pause immediately while others will take time to pause due to contractual complexities.MORE NEWS: Stolen Boat Taken On Destructive Joy Ride Through Newport Harbor
(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)