BALDWIN PARK (CBSLA) – California Highway Patrol officers were in pursuit of a shooting suspect in the Baldwin Park area Thursday evening.
The vehicle in question is a white GMC SUV. The suspect led authorities via several freeways including I-10 and I-110.
Multiple occupants were in the vehicle as it fled from authorities, all of which were reported to be gang members.READ MORE: Anaheim Police Pursue Stolen Vehicle Suspect Driving Range Roger Throughout Fullerton, Surrounding Areas
It is unknown when the incident occurred and when the pursuit began around 10:25 p.m.
Baldwin Park Police Department was the original agency, but they handed it over to CHP shortly after the pursuit began.
The suspects led authorities through Downtown Los Angeles before entering the eastbound 10 Freeway via an on-ramp, driving the wrong way, before making a quick U-turn.
