FULLERTON (CBSLA) – Authorities were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle suspect Thursday evening near Fullerton.
The suspect was traveling via both surface streets and highways through Buena Park and La Mirada as they evaded law enforcement vehicles.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.