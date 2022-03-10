KOREATOWN (CBSLA) – One person was found dead following a fire that scorched a five-story office building in the Koreatown area of Los Angeles Thursday.
The fire was reported just before 3:20 p.m. on the second floor of the office building at 611 S. Catalina St., near Robert F. Kennedy Community Schools, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.READ MORE: Thief Drain Couples' Nearly $50K Bank Account After Stealing Their Mail
The building was evacuated as firefighters accessed and doused the fire that had originated in two units on the second floor. The knockdown of the fire was officially called at 3:53 p.m.
Firefighters conducted a search of the building, which was made difficult due to excessive storage, and found the victim behind debris and file cabinets, Stewart said.READ MORE: LA Father Pushed Family To Safety Before Being Fatally Struck By Hit-And-Run Driver Who Veered Around Stopped Traffic
They were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity and exact manner of death were not known.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.MORE NEWS: Disney Pausing All Business In Russia Over Ukraine Crisis