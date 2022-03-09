LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A wind advisory has been issued from 10 a.m. Wednesday until midnight for the Antelope Valley, Lancaster and Palmdale.
According to the National Weather Service, west winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected.
Meanwhile, a high wind watch is in effect from Thursday afternoon until Friday afternoon in Acton, Mount Wilson and Sandberg.
Northeast winds are expected to be between 25 and 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
Gusty winds can blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
