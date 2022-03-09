CUDAHY (CBSLA) – Officers were seeking the public’s help Wednesday in locating a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing from Cudahy.
Valeria Suarez was last seen about 7:30 a.m. in the 7900 block of Atlantic Avenue, near Clara Street Park, according to Deputy Eva Jimenez.READ MORE: Suspect Identified In Long Beach Hit-And-Run That Killed Father, Daughter
Valeria is described as a Hispanic girl standing 5 feet tall and weighing 100 pounds.READ MORE: Suspect Wanted For Robbery, Assault On Elderly Man In Montclair
She has curly black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing all black clothing.MORE NEWS: Suspect In Custody After Leading Police On Pursuit In Long Beach
Anyone with information on Valeria’s whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.