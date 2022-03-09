LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The United States Postal Service will hold job fairs at three Los Angeles locations beginning Thursday in West L.A.
The first job fair will be held Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m at the West L.A. Post Office at 11270 Exposition Blvd.READ MORE: Wind Advisory Issued For Antelope Valley
Two other job fairs will be held at the Redondo Beach Post Office on Monday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the Torrance Post Office on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.READ MORE: Cow Safely Captured After Running Loose On 210 Freeway In Lake View Terrace
The post office is hiring city carrier assistants. Pay starts at $18.92 per hour.MORE NEWS: Famed P-22 Mountain Lion Spotted In Silver Lake
Applications are accepted online only at www.usps.com/careers.