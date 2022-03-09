POMONA (CBSLA) – Two men were shot and killed in an industrial area of Pomona late Tuesday night.
At about 12:10 a.m. Wednesday, Pomona police officers were dispatched to the area of Ridgeway Street and Mount Vernon Avenue on a report of a man lying in the street.
Officers arrived to find a man lying in the road with gunshot wounds. A second man was found a few yards away, also with gunshot wounds.
Both men died at the scene, police said. Their names were not released.
There is no word on a motive in the killings and no immediate description of the suspect or suspects.
Investigators believe the shooting occurred about 40 minutes prior to officers arriving on scene, at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said.
Anyone with information on the case should call police at 909-620-2085.