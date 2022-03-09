CBS News Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
POMONA (CBSLA) – Two men were shot and killed in an industrial area of Pomona late Tuesday night.

At about 12:10 a.m. Wednesday, Pomona police officers were dispatched to the area of Ridgeway Street and Mount Vernon Avenue on a report of a man lying in the street.

Officers arrived to find a man lying in the road with gunshot wounds. A second man was found a few yards away, also with gunshot wounds.

Both men died at the scene, police said. Their names were not released.

There is no word on a motive in the killings and no immediate description of the suspect or suspects.

Investigators believe the shooting occurred about 40 minutes prior to officers arriving on scene, at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

Anyone with information on the case should call police at 909-620-2085.