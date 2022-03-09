MONTCLAIR (CBSLA) – An Inland Empire family is desperate for answers after their elderly father was robbed and assaulted, causing a severe brain bleed.

Astrid, from Chino, who did not want to give her last name, said even at 72-years-old, there’s no stopping her father.

“He still works at 72-years-old, still works as a nurse, yes,” she said, adding that he’s as independent as ever.

However, on Feb. 16, at around 7 p.m., when he was taking money out at an ATM at the Montclair Town Center, he was attacked by a man. The 72-year-old, who was first hit in the back, then robbed of his wallet, fought back.

“…get his wallet back, that’s when she was shoved and hit his head on the curb,” Astrid said.

At the emergency room, the found out the impact caused a severe brain bleed.

“Thankfully, there was a lady who used the ATM before him, called 911 and stayed with him until help came,” Tharmin’s daughter told CBSLA.

It’s because of the woman’s quick and kind actions that Astrid said her father made it. It’s been almost a month since the incident.

“He still has his lightheadedness, dizziness here and there,” Astrid said, “but it’s more than we can ask for. He’s healthy.”

Meanwhile, investigators said since driving away in a silver Chevy Silverado, the suspect who attacked Astrid’s father is still on the loose.

After the attack, Montclair Police said the suspect used Tharmin’s credit cards to get a bite to eat at a Del Taco in Pomona, where he was caught on camera. He then used the cards to make a $600 purchase at Target, before the family could cancel the card.

“It’s not just a robbery. It became an assault, and then if he’s doing it this time, I’m pretty sure he did it before and will do it again,” said Astrid.

The family is hoping police will capture the suspect and bring justice to their father, and though Tharmin said he’s anxious to get back to work, they said he’s taking it slow.