LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – A man suspected of stealing an SUV was taken into custody in Long Beach Wednesday after leading police on a pursuit.
Police began pursuing the driver around 3:50 p.m. on East Anaheim Street in Long Beach.
The driver sped through surface streets and was seen driving on the wrong side of the road and over medians. At one point the driver drove up onto a sidewalk where a pedestrian was walking.
The driver came to a stop in a parking lot near East 23rd Street and Marber Avenue and exited the vehicle before taking off on foot.
LAPD officers quickly subdued him and took him into custody.
