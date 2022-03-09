LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – Authorities chased a female assault suspect from the Lakewood area to Long Beach Wednesday, where the motorist stopped in a residential driveway and a standoff ensued.
The chase began at about 12:50 p.m. in the Lakewood Sheriff's Station's jurisdiction, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
The woman, believed to be armed and wanted in connection with an assault with a deadly weapon, led authorities on a chase to the 4700 block of Pearce Avenue, the sheriff's department reported.
The motorist pulled into a residential driveway and was blocked in by a law enforcement armored vehicle, and the standoff continued early Wednesday afternoon.
This is a developing story. Please Check back for details.
