TOLUCA LAKE (CBSLA) — Squatters took over multi-million dollar property in Toluca Lake causing many neighbors to fear for their safety after multiple fires left the smell of ash lingering in their once exclusive neighborhood.
“We’ve had multiple fires since May 2021,” said Carol Abdon.READ MORE: Lawmakers Scrambling For Solutions To Gas Crisis
“I walk my dog every day and always carry mace even in broad daylight,” said Caroline Buckman.
Neighbors like Buckman said the boarded-up and seemingly abandoned trio of homes off Moorpark Street have become a haven for addicts since the original owners moved away nearly five years ago. Abdon started a petition to hopefully remove the squatters from the area after the city failed to respond.
“Nobody is taking this [seriously],” said Abdon. “At least it feels that way when you contact the city.”READ MORE: Caught On Video Exclusive: Man Driving Lamborghini Victim Of Attempted Follow-Home Robbery
According to county records two of the three homes are owned by Moorpark Place L.P. which acquired the properties in 2018 and attempted to sell them for development in 2020 at the whopping asking price of $3.3 million. The listing was removed a few months later.
“The owner needs to be held responsible,” Buckman added. “They should be criminally prosecuted for putting this neighborhood at risk.”
Despite the city surrounding the properties with chainlink fencing and posted signs, squatters and vandals have continued to inhabit the homes.
“It’s just a matter of safety at this point,” said Abdon.MORE NEWS: Russia Continues Bloody Advance On Ukrainian Capital Of Kyiv
“I want these places bulldozed they need to be flattened completely,” Buckman added.