LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón announced that a man has been charged for the assault outside SoFi Stadium that put a man in a coma.
"We want to continue to ensure that our sporting events are safe for everyone," said Gascón. "We will not tolerate violent behavior at what should have been a joyous occasion for our county."
Bryan Alexis Cifuentes, 33, was charged with one felony count of battery with serious bodily injury.
Cifuentes is accused of the violent assault of 40-year-old Daniel Luna on the afternoon of the NFC Title game between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers. Investigators allege that Luna shoved Cifuentes, who was wearing a Rams Jersey from behind. The man retaliated pushing Luna in the back from behind and punching him. Luna was found 30 minutes after the NFC title game began.
He was then transported to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and placed in a medically-induced coma. He stayed in this condition until March 9, when his family announced Luna was out of a coma but remained hospitalized.
Cifuentes is scheduled to be arraigned on Aug. 29.