LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Long Beach police identified the 24-year-old suspected of crashing his pickup truck into an apartment complex that killed a father and daughter last week.
The Long Beach Police Department believes Octavio Montano Islas was the driver of the 2014 Ram 1500 pickup that crashed into the apartment complex of 42-year-old Jose Palacios and his 3-year-old daughter Samantha on March 1.
The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office issued an arrest warrant for Islaas for two counts of felony manslaughter, a count of felony driving under the influence and one count of felony hit and run.
MORE NEWS: Suspect In Custody After Leading Police On Pursuit In Long Beach
Police described Islas as a Hispanic man, standing 5-feet-8-inches and weighing 160 pounds. He has black hair as well as tattoos on his right forearm.