RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — A fugitive charged with dozens of sex crimes against three minors has been captured in Mexico and brought back to Riverside County.
Harry Arlington Durette, 75, was arrested Tuesday in Rosarito, Mexico with the help of U.S. Marshals and was taken back the same day to Riverside County, where he was booked into the Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta.
Durette, who previously lived in San Jacinto, was arrested in August of 2020 and charged with lewd acts with a child, but was released after posting bail. He failed to appear in court for a preliminary hearing in October of 2021, and a $55,000 bench warrant was issued for his arrest.
The ongoing investigation into Durette uncovered evidence that he had sexually assaulted two more underage victims, according to the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office. With an amended complaint adding the new crimes in November of 2021, Durette now faces a total of 65 felonies involving the three victims.
When Durette again failed to appear in court Nov. 17, 2021, a new, $1 million warrant for his arrest was issued by a judge. DA's investigators developed leads in December that Durette was in Mexico, where he was arrested.
Durette is being held on $1 million bail and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday. If convicted as charged, Durette faces a potential sentence of life in prison.