LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Crenshaw High School in South Los Angeles was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning due to a disturbance on campus involving dozens of people.

The incident began at around 9:45 a.m. and involved more than 100 students, according to the Los Angeles School Police Department.

There were no reported injuries and no arrests so far, school police said.

The nature of the incident was unclear. However, the L.A. Unified School District reported the situation may be linked to an incident which occurred on March 4 in which two adults trespassed onto the campus in order to address a “conflict between two students.”

“The safety and well-being of our students and staff remain L.A. Unified’ s top priority,” LAUSD said in a statement. “Last week, Friday, March 4, 2022, Crenshaw High School was temporarily placed on lock down as law-enforcement investigated an incident concerning two adults who entered the campus without authorization. Reportedly, the adults, on their own, intended to address a conflict between two students. As this incident is an ongoing police investigation, and to safeguard the confidentiality of our students, we cannot comment further on this matter. The school followed district protocol, and in an abundance of preventative caution, several added safety protections for students and the school community are being implemented. All students and staff are safe.”