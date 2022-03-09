LAKE VIEW TERRACE (CBSLA) — A cow was safely captured Tuesday after running loose in Lake View Terrace.

The cow was reported running in the lanes of the eastbound 210 Freeway near Osborne Street just before noon. The vehicles of several public agencies responded to try and guide the cow off the freeway, but the animal apparently became spooked while walking on an offramp and ran back onto freeway lanes, slowing traffic.

The cow was eventually guided off the freeway, and was briefly penned into a strip mall parking lot, where it paused at least twice to look at its reflection in a pair of glass doors. The wily animal then made its way up concrete stairs and onto Foothill Boulevard, where it was accompanied by a motorcycle officer for a short distance before it made its way down a dirt driveway and into the yard of a farm, where there were sheep, fowl and at least one other cow.

The apparently apprehensive cow continued to roam the yard in an attempt to avoid being lassoed by the more experienced farm workers, and at one point butted its head into the fence to try and join the animals. Even after the cow was safely lassoed, it still resisted capture and fought the rope.

It’s not clear if the cow escaped a vehicle or came from one of the farms nearby.