LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Breeze Airways is bringing some fresh new routes to LAX this coming summer.
READ MORE: 49ers Fan Attacked Outside SoFi Stadium Comes Out Of Coma
The airline, which launched last year, is expanding this summer to LAX. Breeze Airways will take off from LAX in June and July with direct flights to three new routes – to Providence R.I.; Norfolk, Va.; and Savannah, Ga.
“As air travel continues to recover there is a growing demand for nonstop flights between LAX and East Coast destinations, and we are pleased that Breeze Airways shares our goal to provide our passengers with more flight options this summer and beyond,” Justin Erbacci, Los Angeles World Airports CEO, said in a statement.READ MORE: LA City Council Could End Vaccine Proof Requirement
Travelers can purchase one of three Breeze Airways price bundles – “Nice,” “Nicer,” and “Nicest.” For example, for a ticket to Norfolk, the “Nice” one-way tickets will cost $99. The “Nicer” ticket jumps to $189, and another $10 for the “Nicest” ticket.
Breeze Airways will operate out of the Tom Bradley International Terminal, where passengers won’t find a ticket counter – they’ll check into their flights via an app.MORE NEWS: 72-Year-Old Man Attacked, Robbed At ATM In Montclair
The airline, which started flying in May of 2021, plans to add 35 routes this summer from 10 new cities coast to coast.