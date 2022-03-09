CBS News Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Breeze Airways is bringing some fresh new routes to LAX this coming summer.

A Breeze Airways airplane on the tarmac at Tampa International Airport (TPA) in Tampa, Florida, U.S., on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Breeze Airways will begin flying May 27 with an initial network of 16 cities, making it the years second U.S. startup looking to use discount fares to grab a piece of a much-anticipated resurgence in leisure travel. Photographer: Matt May/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The airline, which launched last year, is expanding this summer to LAX. Breeze Airways will take off from LAX in June and July with direct flights to three new routes – to Providence R.I.; Norfolk, Va.; and Savannah, Ga.

“As air travel continues to recover there is a growing demand for nonstop flights between LAX and East Coast destinations, and we are pleased that Breeze Airways shares our goal to provide our passengers with more flight options this summer and beyond,” Justin Erbacci, Los Angeles World Airports CEO, said in a statement.

Travelers can purchase one of three Breeze Airways price bundles – “Nice,” “Nicer,” and “Nicest.” For example, for a ticket to Norfolk, the “Nice” one-way tickets will cost $99. The “Nicer” ticket jumps to $189, and another $10 for the “Nicest” ticket.

Breeze Airways will operate out of the Tom Bradley International Terminal, where passengers won’t find a ticket counter – they’ll check into their flights via an app.

The airline, which started flying in May of 2021, plans to add 35 routes this summer from 10 new cities coast to coast.