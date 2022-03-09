LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Archdiocese of Los Angeles Wednesday asked local parishes to add a special collection to help raise funds for people in Ukraine.
A letter was sent to all parishes in the Archdiocese asking that a special collection be taken during the weekends of March 12-13 and March 19-20.
"During this time, Ukraine is in solemn need of our prayers and support as they face such devastating loss and tragedy within their country," the letter reads.
"Pope Francis tells us, `In God, no act of love, no matter how small, and no generous effort will ever be lost.' Pope Francis has encouraged help for the people of Ukraine."
For more information or to donate, visit missionsla.org.