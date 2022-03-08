TARZANA (CBSLA) — Authorities arrested three men in connection to a violent home invasion that left one of the victims severely beaten.

Police believe 34-year-old Deja Childress, 32-year-old Savion Jefferson and 27-year-old Terry McGee are responsible for the home invasion at 4300 block of Gayle Avenue in Tarzana. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, on March 6, 3:25 a.m., the three men, along with another unidentified suspect, broke into the Tarzana short-term rental through the back door as the victims were sleeping. The suspects, at least two of whom were armed, then woke up the victims and demanded their high-value jewelry. The suspects then severely beat one of the victims before fleeing the property.

Police arrested three of the suspects later that day at 10:45 p.m. Authorities believe two of the men arrested are linked to two similar robberies.

According to police, on Nov. 29, 2021, at 3:30 a.m. two suspects confronted a man after he was dropped off on the corner of Case Avenue and Burbank Boulevard in North Hollywood after he spent the night clubbing in Hollywood. The suspects demanded the victim hand over his jewelry, however, the victim ran off. The suspects began to shoot at the man, hitting him in the foot causing “significant injuries.”

The second robbery was a home invasion that happened on Feb. 13 at 4:45 a.m. in Atwater Village. Police said that two suspects, at least one of whom was armed with a handgun, followed the victims home and forced their way into a short-term rental on the 3900 block of Edenhurst Avenue. The suspects stole the victims’ jewelry and other possessions but did not harm any of them.

According to police, through the course of the investigation authorities seized six handguns and one assault rifle.