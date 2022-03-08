SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Two elementary schools in Santa Ana were temporarily on lockdown Tuesday morning due to a possibly armed robbery suspect barricaded inside a vehicle nearby.
"Out of an abundance of caution, Lowell and Pio Pico elementary schools have been placed on lockdowns due to police activity outside the schools. No one is currently allowed in or out of the campuses to help ensure the safety of our students and staff," the Santa Ana Unified School District said.
The Santa Ana Police Department and Santa Ana Unified School District Police Department were on site responding to the incident.
According to the Santa Ana Police Department, the barricade began around 8:20 a.m. after a robbery suspect barricaded inside a vehicle near the 700 block of South Flower Street.
Police say the suspect robbed multiple restaurants around the city though it was not immediately clear what the suspect stole.
No injuries were reported in the robberies.
The school district said students are safe and all security protocols are being followed.
By Tuesday afternoon, the suspect had been taken into custody.