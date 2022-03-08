ALHAMBRA (CBSLA) — A pursuit for an allegedly stolen vehicle ended in a multi-vehicle crash on the northbound 710 freeway near Alhambra.
The California Highway Patrol picked up the pursuit of the stolen vehicle out of Montclair at around 4:20 p.m. The suspect was traveling on the westbound 10 freeway before the driver entered the northbound 710.READ MORE: Future Impact of Russian Oil Ban on American Gas Prices
Shortly after, the suspect’s vehicle crashed into several cars.READ MORE: Chargers Sign 3-Year Extension With WR Mike Williams
The driver of the vehicle that was struck was a 90-year-old woman.MORE NEWS: Lawsuit: Monsanto PCBs Continue To Drain Into Los Angeles Harbors, Lakes Decades After Being Banned By EPA