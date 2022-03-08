ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – A procession and memorial service will take place Tuesday for a Huntington Beach police officer who was killed in a helicopter crash last month.
READ MORE: Report: Biden To Ban Russian Oil, Natural Gas Imports
On the night of Feb. 19, Nicholas Vella was killed when the police helicopter crashed into the ocean waters off Newport Beach. The 44-year-old Vella was working as the tactical flight officer that night. The pilot survived the crash.
Vella was a 14-year veteran of the department. He is survived by his wife and teenage daughter.READ MORE: 2 Teen Brothers Killed In Huntington Beach Crash
The cause of the crash is under investigation. A National Transportation Safety Board investigator told CBSLA that both officers aboard the chopper reported having mechanical failures just before it went down.
A procession will start at 7 a.m. at the Huntington Beach Police Department. It will then make its way down:
- Goldenwest Street, between Yorktown Avenue and Pacific Coast Highway.
- Pacific Coast Highway, between Goldenwest Street and Magnolia Avenue.
- Magnolia Avenue, between Pacific Coast Highway and Talbert Avenue.
- Talbert Avenue, between Magnolia Avenue and Brookhurst Street.
A service will take place at 10 a.m. at the Honda Center in Anaheim. The service will be livestreamed on Huntington Beach’s website.