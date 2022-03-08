SEAL BEACH (CBSLA) – A man has been arrested on allegations of sexually assaulting an 85-year-old woman at a Seal Beach nursing home last week.
Louie Alonso Alberto, 52, is charged in connection with a sexual assault which occurred on the morning of March 1, Seal Beach police reported Friday.
He is charged with one felony count of sodomy of an incompetent person and two felony counts of assault with intent to commit a sexual offense.
According to police, at 6:45 a.m. on morning in question, nurses heard a woman screaming from her room. They arrived at the door to find that it had been barricaded shut with a wheelchair.
When they got inside, they found Alberto lying on top of the victim as she was in her bed, police said.
Alberto had also been in the woman’s room the day before, police said.
Alberto is being held on $1 million bail. If convicted as charged, he faces anywhere from seven years in prison to a life sentence.
“Sadly we have seen an inordinate amount of our Seal Beach seniors become unfairly victimized by individuals who see them as easy targets,” Seal Beach Police Chief Philip Gonshak said in a statement. “A health and rehabilitation facility should be a place where people go to rest and recover. They certainly should never have to worry about being victimized while they’re healing. Our Detectives are working closely with the Orange County District Attorney’s Office to ensure any individual, including this alleged suspect, who preys on those less able to defend themselves are swiftly brought to justice.”