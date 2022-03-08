LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The minimum wage in unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County will increase to $15.96 an hour as of July 1, the Department of Business and Consumer Affairs announced Tuesday.
The rate is a 6.4% increase from the current $15/hour minimum wage.
“A healthy local economy means support for both labor and industry,” Rafael Carbajal, director of the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs, said in a statement. “This wage adjustment is in line with the spirit of the ordinance to ensure that wages keep pace with inflation and support a stable workforce. We will ensure that workers in unincorporated L.A. County are protected and aware of the updated minimum wage, and we will work with our sister departments to support employers that may need assistance with information, compliance, and access to resources.”
Last month, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that the minimum wage in the city, which is based on the region's Consumer Price Index, will increase from $15 to $16.04 per hour effective July 1.
According to Garcetti’s office, more than 600,000 Angelenos make minimum wage and will receive a pay increase on July 1 when it takes effect.
The Bureau of Contract Administration handles implementing and administering the minimum wage guidelines for Los Angeles.
