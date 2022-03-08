LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles City Council Tuesday unanimously approved a resolution condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
READ MORE: 2 Santa Ana Elementary Schools On Lockdown Due To Barricaded Robbery Suspect Nearby
The resolution also includes a call for international or federal divestment of all holdings from, and investments in, Russia.
It further condemns Putin’s actions and those of any country that supports Russia, or supports publicly traded Russian companies, real estate or private equity.
“What’s happening in the Ukraine right now hits close to home for me. My mother’s family fled Kyiv 100 years ago to avoid the Russian pogroms. And I’ve been sick to my stomach seeing the photos of innocent men, women and especially children who have been murdered in this invasion,” Councilman Paul Koretz said before the vote.
“An 18-month-old boy killed by the shelling,” Koretz added. “The 6-year-old girls shot to death in a car. A 14-year-old boy bleeding to death after being hit by a shell fragment. All pointless, senseless, useless deaths at the hand of a megalomaniacal madman.”
Koretz introduced the resolution with Council President Nury Martinez, Councilwomen Monica Rodriguez and Nithya Raman, and Councilman Kevin de León.READ MORE: Memorial Service, Procession Held For Huntington Beach Police Officer Nicholas Vella Killed In Helicopter Crash
“The city of Los Angeles stands firmly with Ukraine and its people and strongly condemns President Putin’s reckless actions against Ukraine,” the resolution states.
Councilman Mitch O’Farrell said before the vote that Putin’s invasion “endangered not only Ukraine but the whole global community due to the veiled threat of nuclear war.”
The resolution includes support and celebration of L.A.’s Russian community, culture and local Russian-owned businesses, recognizing that Putin’s actions are not representative of Russians and Russian-Americans.
Councilman Joe Buscaino, who seconded the resolution, also introduced a motion on March 1 aimed at declaring Ukraine’s capital city Kyiv a L.A. sister city as a gesture of solidarity. If Kyiv is declared a sister city, L.A. would be able to send retired city goods, including fire trucks and ambulances.
The motion to make Kyiv a sister city was not immediately scheduled for a vote.MORE NEWS: Biden Bans Russian Oil, Natural Gas Imports
(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)