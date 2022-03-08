LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Candidates hoping to run for Los Angeles elected office must submit nominating petitions by Wednesday to appear on the June 7 primary ballot.
The petitions must have a sufficient number of signatures and are due to the Los Angeles City Clerk by 5 p.m.READ MORE: Orange County Classical Musicians Host Benefit Concert For Ukraine
Each candidate for mayor, city attorney, controller and City Council seats must submit petitions with at least 500 valid signatures. Those who submit at least 1,000 valid signatures will avoid paying a $300 filing fee.
By Feb.27, 27 candidates had filed paperwork to run for mayor of Los Angeles but as of Tuesday afternoon, only six candidates had qualified.READ MORE: Future Impact of Russian Oil Ban on American Gas Prices
The six candidates include Rep. Karen Bass, D-Los Angeles, City Councilmen Joe Buscaino and Kevin de León, City Attorney Mike Feuer, real estate developer Rick Caruso and entrepreneur Ramit Varma.
Self-described business owner John “Jsamuel” Jackson, Army veteran and self-described education advocate Austin Dragon and community activist Gina Viola have also submitted their petitions, but they have not yet been verified by the City Clerk’s Office, as of Tuesday afternoon.MORE NEWS: Pursuit Ends In Multi-Vehicle Crash On 710 Freeway
(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)